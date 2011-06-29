No Cheap iPhone 4S This Year, Instead Apple Makes The iPhone 3GS Free, Says RBC

Photo: via mattyohe on Flickr

Apple will not be releasing a cheaper iPhone 4S this year in conjunction with the iPhone 5, says Mike Abramsky at RBC in a note this morning.Abramsky thinks the “baby” iPhone is coming in 2012, contradicting a report from Deutsche Bank’s Chris Whitmore who said it was coming this year.



Instead, Apple will knock the price of the iPhone 3GS to $0, make the iPhone 4 $99, and keep the iPhone 5 at $199/$299, says Abramsky. The iPhone 3GS would cost $399 unlocked, and carriers would subsidise it down to $0.

According to a proprietary survey from RBC, consumers would scoop up more iPhones if they were $0. Certainly some people would, but would consumers really want an iPhone that’s two years old? Aren’t there newer free Android phones out there?

