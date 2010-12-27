Free iPads! (In Japan)

Softbank, one of the biggest telcos in Japan, is offering 3G iPads for free — with a 2 year contract, naturally.



The promotion is called “iPads for all” and lasts until the end of February. The 16 gig iPads are free, while the 32 and 64 ones cost $115 and $230 respectively.

This is interesting because Apple tends to go for premium pricing. If that experiment was replicated elsewhere, it would show that Apple is going for scale in the red-hot tablet market. Softbank is also the exclusive iPhone carrier in Japan.

(via MacBidouille, in French)

