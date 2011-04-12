Maine School District Giving Every 5 Year Old A Free iPad 2

Photo: AP

Students in Auburn, Maine will spend plenty of time staring at screens in the classroom.The city’s school district unanimously voted to give an iPad 2 to every kindergarten starting next year.



Former Gov. Angus King – who launched a program which gave all 7th graders laptops 10 years ago – said, “I think this is a stunning idea.”

Superintendent Tom Morrill expects it will cost around $200,000 to outfit 285 students as well as teachers with the $475 devices. (Morrill secured a $25 discount from Apple.)

The board hopes introducing the iPads will help it raise literacy levels from 62 per cent to 90 per cent by 2013.

