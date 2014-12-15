Android Users Get Free Hulu Streaming Over The Holidays

If you’re an Android user, you’re in luck, and you can enjoy some free Hulu streaming over the holidays.

Hulu is allowing Android users access to free streaming of some of its most popular shows as part of its “Share the Joy of the Seasons” promotion. All you need is a mobile device running Android.

While not every show is available, you’ll be able to stream episodes from the current seasons of “Modern Family,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “South Park,” “Sleepy Hollow,” and more.

There’s also a selection of kids shows including “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Pokemon,” and “Caillou.”

For access to Hulu’s entire library of TV shows, you’ll still need to purchase a Hulu Plus subscription, but the promotion is a nice perk for those looking to find something new to watch while the family is visiting over the holidays.

You can download Hulu’s Android app for free right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.