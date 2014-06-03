How To Get Free Internet In Hotels

The solution to the problem of overpriced hotel internet? Just a $US20 bill.

This according to a blog post by startup guy Logan Randolph, in which he reveals the seemingly forgotten monetary relationship you can have with your hotel’s concierge during your stay. He writes up his experience putting knowledge gleaned from a book called “Heads In Beds” into action:

The front desk has all the power. Not the concierge, not the bell man. Think about it. Who deals with your bill: front desk. Who assigns you a room or upgrades you: front desk. Who oversees all other employees: front desk (kinda – but more than you would think). Who tips the front desk: nobody.

After a $US20 tip, the woman working the front desk made one phone call to grant him and his friend free internet in the room for a week. The takeaway: invest a little money in your relationship with the hotel’s front desk and they will more than likely go to bat for you.

CNN breaks down a few myths on the role of a hotel’s concierge, and while they’re quite helpful in their own right (the word comes from the French phrase for “keeper of the candles”), they won’t be able to offer the same flexibilities that you might get courting the front desk. They’re not meant for snappily dressed elite, but are instead a resource for anyone visiting the hotel for any reason.

“If it’s not illegal or immoral, we’ll do it,” Rudy Rasmussen, a concierge and part-time actor, told CNN.

Claudette Breve can lay claim to facilitating more than 100 marriage proposals in her charge as senior concierge of the Ritz-Carlton on New Orleans’ Canal Street. She told CNN her most memorable one:

A man wanted to propose in the French Quarter at 1 p.m. In two hours, she found a stunning location, made the arrangements and found a photographer. Passers-by thought they were filming a scene from a movie.

