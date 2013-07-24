Here's Where You Can Get A Free Hot Dog On National Hot Dog Day

July 23 is National Hot Dog Day (which is part of National Hot Dog Month), and several fast food chains and convenience stores across America are offering free or discounted hot dogs to their customers.



Here’s a list of where you can celebrate:

Sonic: “America’s Drive-In” is offering its 6-inch All American and chilli Cheese Dogs for $1 all day.

QuikTrip: The convenience store chain is giving away one free hot dog to any customer who prints out this coupon on the company’s website.

7-Eleven: The chain that just offered customers free Slurpees earlier this month is also participating in National Hot Dog Day, giving away free Big Bite hot dogs to customers who download a coupon from the 7-Eleven app.

Kangaroo Express: Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., these convenience stores will be selling its hot dogs at a discount for 25 cents.

If you’d rather not go to a fast food chain or convenience store to celebrate National Hot Dog Day, FOX News has put together a list of the top 10 hot dog stands in America in honour of the holiday.

