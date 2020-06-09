5 free online courses from Harvard you can sign up for right now to learn how to code

Ridofranz/Getty Images Prestigious colleges like Harvard University offer courses to learn software engineering, for free.

Now is a good time to learn a new skill to help boost your career.

If you’re interested in learning an in-demand skill, consider enrolling in a course on coding.

Harvard University offers five free courses in computer science designed for beginners.

Coding can be an excellent skill to add to your résumé. After all, software engineer is one of the most highly sought after, and best paying, jobs today.

Now is as good a time as ever to sign up for an intro class. While you can’t become a top coder overnight, there are a bunch of free online resources available to help teach you how to code, including a series of online classes offered by Harvard University.

The Harvard School of Engineering, which ranks among the top engineering schools globally, teaches students both the theoretical fundamentals of computation as well as the technical details needed to become an effective software engineer. Completing a course from the school could be a résumé booster by showing potential employers that you’re a quick learner, are eager to gain new skills, and take your career seriously.

Business Insider combed through Harvard’s free course offerings and found these five courses on computer science anyone can take advantage of.

Introduction to computer science

Harvard University

Duration: 11 weeks

Time commitment: 10-20 hours per week

This course will help you think like a computer programmer and will familiarise you with a number of coding languages, including C, JavaScript, CSS, and HTML.



Sign up here>>



Web Programming with Python and JavaScript

Harvard University

Duration: 12 weeks

Time commitment: 6-9 hours per week

This course will teach you more about Python, JavaScript, and SQL using software frameworks like Flask, Django, and Bootstrap.



Sign up here>>



Introduction to game development

Harvard University

Duration: 12 weeks

Time commitment: 6-9 hours per week

In this class, you’ll learn the basics of the language C#, as well as the principles of 2D and 3D graphics and animation.



Sign up here>>



Mobile app development

Harvard University

Duration: 13 weeks

Time commitment: 6-9 hours per week

This course will help you learn more about the languages JavaScript and ES6 to make mobile applications.



Sign up here>>



Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python

Harvard University

Duration: 7 weeks

Time commitment: 10-30 hours per week

In this course, you’ll learn the basics of AI as well as how to use AI with Python.



Sign up here>>



