Today is the last day to get 2GB of free Google Drive storage

Just like last year, Google Drive is offering its users 2GB of free storage for completing a simple security checkup by the end of the day. It only takes a couple of minutes to complete, and you are eligible even if you got the 2GB free last year. But the offer only lasts through today (Feb. 11).

Designed to make sure everything about your account is shipshape, the security checkup runs through a checklist of security features examining your account recovery information, connected devices, account permissions, and your 2-step verification settings.

To access the security checkup, head on over to your Google account page.

Next, click “Get Started” button to begin the checkup.

You’ll then be walked through each of the four sections of the checkup. Once you’ve looked over each section, you’ll get a green check mark. When you’ve finished, you’ll be greeted with this page.

You’re all done! Just sit back and relax with the knowledge that your Google account is more secure and that you have 2GB of free storage on the way.

You’ll get an email confirmation when the change is completed.

Additional reporting by Steven Tweedie.

