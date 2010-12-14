Free Giants-Vikings Game In Detroit Is "Sold Out"

Photo: Flickr/Dave Hogg

The Detroit Lions gave away 30,000 free tickets this morning for tonight’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants.Fans waited in single digit temperatures before the line was cut off after just 90 minutes.



Ford Field holds 65,000 people for football, but the best seats have been reserved for people who bought tickets to the game in Minnesota. Also, anyone who attended the Lions game against Green Bay on Sunday can use that ticket stub for admission.

Seating will be done on a first-come, first-served basis and a ticket will not guarantee admission

There was some concern that football fans wouldn’t come out for a game between two random teams from other cities, but it looks the domed stadium will be at or close to capacity by game time.

Then again, it’s 10° F in Detroit right now so maybe they’re just looking for a warm place to sit down.

