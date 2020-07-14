Here's where you can get free and discounted fries for National French Fry Day

- July 13 is the most magical day of the year: National French Fry Day.
- To celebrate, and also to entice customers to buy more, fast-food chains are giving out free or discounted fries on or after Monday.
- We’ve compiled a list of the best discounts available for Fry Day.
- McDonald’s is giving out a free order of medium fries on Monday, no purchase necessary. The fries can be redeemed through the McDonald’s mobile app or by scanning a QR code at a restaurant’s drive-thru or ordering kiosk. McDonald’s is also giving away a free order of medium fries with any mobile app order over a dollar every Friday through September 27.
- Checkers & Rally’s is offering $US1 fries on Monday, any size. The chain’s Fry Love Express Trailer, a trailer that serves free fries, is also starting its cross-country trip in North Carolina on Monday.
- KFC is selling fries for 30 cents on Monday. Wait, KFC sells fries?! Yes. In case you missed it, KFC announced the permanent addition of its new “Secret Recipe Fries” to its national menu on July 9. Get ’em while they’re hot, with any purchase at a KFC.
- Smashburger is giving away a free side of fries with the purchase of any double burger on Monday only.
- Fatburger is giving away a free side of fries with a purchase of at least $US20 through Postmates. The promotion starts on Monday and lasts through July 19, and customers can choose between skinny and fat fries.
- Taco John’s is giving away a free small order of Potato Olés through its mobile app on Monday.
- White Castle is giving away a free small order of fries in-store, no purchase necessary on Monday.
- Steak ‘n Shake is still giving away a free order of fries to anyone who comes to its drive-thru.
