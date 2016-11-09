Here are all the places you can get free food for voting

Voter turnout in the US is typically low — 40% to 50% of the electorate generally doesn’t cast a ballot at all. The simplest way the country could boost turnout would be to pass a law that requires all Americans to vote.

At least 26 other democracies around the world — including Belgium, Turkey, and Australia — already have mandatory voting. But the US is unlikely to enact such a policy for a variety of reasons — Republicans would likely oppose such a law because turnout generally helps Democratic candidates, enforcement would be a challenge, and many Americans don’t like being told what to do by the federal government.

Another way is to simply provide small incentives that encourage citizens to go to the polls. And a lot of restaurants, stores and businesses around the country are doing their part to encourage Americans to vote by giving stuff away.

Here are the freebies your ‘I Voted’ sticker can get you today:

A cup of hot coffee at 7-Eleven

You can get any size cup you want, but you’ll have to do it through the 7-Eleven app.

A craft soda at &pizza

If you live in Maryland, Virginia, DC, or Pennsylvania, just ask for a free soda anytime today.

30% off your meal at Bob Evans

After 2pm, the restaurant chain is offering a 30% discount when you show this coupon. The discount applies to both dine-in and carry-out customers.

Chips and queso at California Tortilla

When making another purchase, use one of three secret passwords to unlock your freebie: “I’m with queso,” “Make queso great again,” or “I vote for queso.”

A personal pepperoni pizza at Chuck E. Cheese

It’s buy-one-get-one-free, so you’ll have to buy another pizza to claim your freebie. Use coupon code #5253 to redeem your pie.

5 wings at East Coast Wings & Grill

If you purchase any adult entree today, you’ll get five free HBBQ wings with your order.

A medium drink at Firehouse Subs

No other purchase is required — just wear your ‘I voted’ sticker.

One cookie from the Great American Cookie Company

All you have to do is show your ‘I Voted’ sticker. “We can all agree that this election season has been anything but sweet and Great American Cookies wants to end it on a positive note for customers,” David Kaiser, Executive Vice President, Great American Cookies, said in a statement.

A doughnut of your choice at Krispy Kreme

Not all locations are participating, however, so check the list before you go. If you live in Arizona, Connecticut, Idaho, Utah, Maryland, or Wisconsin, you’re out of luck.

A chocolate chip cookie at Nestle Tollhouse Cafe by Chip

Just show your ‘I voted’ sticker at any cafe.

A bowl of noodles at Noodles and Company

If you vote for your favourite type of Noodles & Co mac and cheese online, you’ll get a buy-one-get-one coupon. That will get you a free bowl of noodles if you buy any other noodle dish.

A bowl of mac and cheese at Schlotzky’s

When you get an order of mac and cheese today, you’ll get another one free if you use promo code 4207 at checkout.

A small side of queso, guac or salsa from Tijuana Flats

Show your “I Voted” sticker and choose which side you want all day today.

A free gallon of iced tea at White Castle

If you order a Crave Case online, use promo code USA to get your free iced tea.

$1 draught beer at World of Beer

Your first pint is just a dollar if you mention the Election Day deal to your server.

NOW WATCH: Watch Hillary Clinton vote in New York



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.