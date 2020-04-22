7 chains including McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are offering free food and drinks for healthcare workers and other first responders

David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Healthcare workers are being overwhelmed with new patients during the pandemic.

Healthcare workers face a marathon of long, dangerous days as hospitals continue to be filled past capacity.

But support for these workers comes from many places, and includes mask donations, rooftop cheering, and free food.

Seven major restaurant chains including McDonald’s are now providing healthcare workers on the front lines with free food and drinks.

Some restaurants are cooking up free food for healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation continues to change every day, but one thing has remained constant since the pandemic began: healthcare workers are risking their lives and working long hours to combat the virus. One New York City emergency responder said that the pandemic was “like 9/11 every single day.”

But support for healthcare workers has popped up from many places. People are donating masks and cheering from rooftops, and some restaurants are even donating food.

Healthcare workers can get free food from these seven major chain restaurants, including McDonald’s.

Starbucks

Starbucks announced on March 25 that the chain would give out free coffee to anyone who identifies as a front-line responder to the pandemic through May 3. The free coffee must be a tall hot or iced brewed coffee.

This chain-wide offer came after individual store managers started similar initiatives. On March 16, an Issaquah, Washington, Starbucks store manager sent coffee to local hospitals and other vital infrastructure workers after hearing that someone in his community had died from the virus.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced on March 28 that it would give healthcare workers free doughnuts at drive-thrus. The chain said it would give any healthcare worker free dozens of its original glazed doughnuts, provided they show their employee badge. The offer appears to be unlimited, as the press release suggested workers can “pick up some free dozens on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift.”

Sweetgreen

On March 16, the salad chain announced it would be setting up Outposts for delivery at hospitals in the cities in which it has stores. Hospital workers can order Sweetgreen salads and bowls for free and pick them up right at their places of work.

&Pizza

The personal-pizza chain announced on March 14 that starting March 16, hospital workers could order free pizzas in-store or via text for delivery.

Hospital workers can show their ID at an &pizza location to get their free pizza, or they can text “#HERO” to 200-03 for a delivery code.

Nando’s Peri-Peri

Nando’s Peri-Peri is providing catered meals to hospitals, and the chicken chain also said it would give hospital workers free meals if they visited a Nando’s restaurant in uniform and presented their hospital ID. Free meals will be available at all Nando’s locations in North America through May 3.

Nando’s is also offering 50 free meals a day to restaurant workers who have recently been laid off.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

On March 27, Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced its goal of donating 100,000 smoothies to healthcare workers and first responders.

“Any healthcare worker or first responder (including police officers and firefighters) can contact their local Tropical Smoothie Café about this offer and the café with deliver free smoothies for their team,” a Tropical Smoothie Café spokesperson told Business Insider in an email.

McDonald’s

On April 22, McDonald’s announced that it would provide free thank you meals to healthcare workers.

In a press release emailed to Business Insider, the chain said that it would offer free meals through May 5 via carryout or drive thru to healthcare workers in uniform or that show their work badge. The free meals can be redeemed for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Breakfast comes with the choice of an egg McMuffin, chicken McGriddles, or a bacon egg and cheese biscuit, accompanied by a soft drink, hot drink, and hash brown. For lunch, workers can redeem a choice of a double cheeseburger, six-piece chicken McNuggets, or a Filet-O-Fish with a soft drink, hot drink, and small fries.

