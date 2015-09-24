The definitive guide to all the free fast food you can get during NFL season

NFL season is full of opportunities to get free stuff — even if you’re not a fan.

We’ve compiled the best deals from Dunkin’ Doughnuts, Papa John’s, McDonald’s, and many more.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts

Dunkin’ Doughnuts in New York and Boston offer discounts and freebies the day after a Giants, Jets, or Patriots win.

Customers who have the Dunkin’ mobile app can use it at store locations in New York for a 25 cent medium iced or hot coffee.

New Englanders and Philadelphians get an even better deal. The day after a Patriots or Eagles win, customers can get a free medium iced or hot coffee using the Dunkin mobile app.

Dunkin’ Doughnuts customers in Ohio, southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky can use the mobile app to receive a free medium iced or hot coffee the day after a Cincinnati Bengals win.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is generous with special offers for customers in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Seattle, Cincinnati and St. Louis.

Use the code: “FALCONS50″,”RAVENS50”, “BEARS”,”BROWNS50″, “BRONCOS”, “TEXANS”, “COLTS50”, “VIKES50”, “HAWKSWIN”, “RAMS50” to receive 50% off all orders at Papa John’s locations in your area the day after a win.

Papa John’s customers in Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte should cheer extra hard for the Cowboys and the Panthers. If either of these teams score 20 points or more during a game, then customers can receive 50% off orders using the codes “COWBOYS20” and “PANTHERS20”.

Customers in Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky can also receive 50% off orders at Papa John’s after a Bengals victory, using the code “BENGALS50”.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme in Charlotte also offers a dozen doughnuts for $US3.99 on the Monday after any Panthers victory.

Sonic

Slushies can be refreshing in dry heat of Phoenix. Sonic customers in the area can get half priced drinks and slushies after a Cardinals victory.

Firehouse Subs

Some offers don’t even need to be tied to a win. Firehouse Subs will give away a free medium sandwich to people in Jacksonville after the Jaguars’ kicker makes a field goal of 45 yards or more. But customers must register via email to recieve the coupon.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s gets technical with their offer in Kansas City. If the Chiefs get a sack, McDonald’s customers can get buy-one, get-one free Egg McMuffins and Big Macs the day after a game.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box also has unusual offers for people in Denver, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle.

If the Bronco’s kicker successfully makes a 35-yard field goal, then customers can buy a maximum of six tacos for 35 cents each at Jack in the Box.

If the Chargers score at least two touchdowns during a game, people in San Diego can get a free “Jumbo Jack burger” with a drink purchase from Jack in the Box the day after the game.

If the ball is turned over to the 49ers, then San Francisco customers can get a free burger with a large drink purchase. Just say “Jumbo Jack takeaway” when ordering.

And finally, in Seattle, the Seahawks must sack the opposing quarterback three or more times to get a free ‘Jumbo Jack burger’ with purchase of any menu item and mention “Seahawks 3 sacks'” when ordering at Jack in the Box.

Deals in Houston

Residents of Houston are offered a huge variety of discounts after a Texans win.

You can get 50% off Papa John’s pizzas and Firehouse Subs’ sandwiches.

Sonic will give away free 20-ounce ‘Texans Slushes’ on the Tuesday after a win.

Jack in the Box will give away a free “Monster Taco” if customers say “touchdown for tacos”.

If the team rushes for 100 yards, McDonald’s customers can get a coupon for a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with the McDonalds’ mobile app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.