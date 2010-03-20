Free Conan O'Brien Tour Tickets!*

Dying to see Conan O’Brien’s touring stage show? Want to actually meet him backstage? You can do it!



American Express is holding a contest on Twitter for the chance to win a pair of VIP seats.

To enter, follow @americanexpress on Twitter and tweet once: Hey @americanexpress I want to be with Coco in (insert one city). Pick me! http://bit.ly/bEUqsh #amexConan

These are the cities you can choose from: Dallas (May 13), Chicago (May 19), Los Angeles (April 24), New York (June 2), San Francisco (April 22).

You have to tweet by Monday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. American Express will randomly select five winners and announce their names via their Twitter account the next day at noon.

Check out the ad for more information:

