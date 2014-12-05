You'll Be Able To Learn How To Code For Free Next Week At Your Nearest Apple Store

Apple has partnered with Code.org to participate in its Hour of Code program, which means you’ll be able to take a free one-hour coding workshop at your local Apple Store on Dec. 11.

The goal is to make computer science more accessible to students around the world, Code.org said in its announcement discussing Apple’s participation.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet software and services, said “education is part of Apple’s DNA” when referring to Apple’s involvement in the program in a press release.

You can sign up for a workshop through Apple’s website, and based on the information available on Code.org it looks like there are different classes catered to various age groups.

The options range from “Frozen”-themed classes to Javascript tutorials.

Programs like Hour Of Code seek to address the exploding demand for developers by exposing kids and teens to coding at a younger age. As The Washington Post reported earlier this year, there’s a lack of coding courses in high schools around the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.