Climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson became the first in the world to use only their hands and feet to scale a sheer granite face called ‘El Capitan’ in California’s Yosemite National. They both reached the top of the wall on January 14th.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

