NYC's Citi Bike share program will be completely free on May 14 thanks to Switzerland

Switzerland is not staying neutral on bike sharing.

Switzerland Tourism is offering all New York City visitors and residents the chance to hop aboard the blue Citi Bikes for free on May 14.

It’s all to celebrate Bike-to-Work Week.

The stunt serves as an ad for Switzerland tourism. The press release notes that “Switzerland is the place to go for anyone who wants to swap NYC’s high-rise buildings for stunning mountain scenery and city bike lanes for well-marked cycling and mountain bike routes which crisscross a land full of surprises.”

However, you won’t be able to simply grab a bike and roam freely on the island of Manhattan.

You’ll still need to input your credit card to the machine, which will apply a temporary hold to your card. And if you go over the standard 30 minute time limit, you will get charged for it.

