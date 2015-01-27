Here's What You Need To Order At Chipotle Today To Get A Free Burrito Later

Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one free deal to promote its vegetarian protein.

The fast-casual Mexican-food chain has been promoting this event for a few weeks.

If customers purchase any item with the organic-tofu-based sofritas at a Chipotle in the US or Canada on Monday, Jan. 26, they can return any day between Jan. 27 and Feb. 28 with their receipt to receive a free item from Chipotle’s menu.

“Caution: you may question your meathood,” reads an ad that the chain posted on Facebook.

Facebook/Chipotle Try sofritas; get free Chipotle.

Free Chipotle is a surefire way to make Mondays better (even if you probably can’t get carnitas anymore).

