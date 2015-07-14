Here's how to get free Chick-fil-A today

Chick-fil-A’s 11th annual Cow Appreciation Day is today.

The chicken chain offers free meals to those “fully dressed as a cow” and an entrée to those with “partial cow attire,” like a purse or an accessory, according the the company’s website.

The promotion applies to breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals for adults.

Children sporting cow-inspired attire are granted a free kid’s meal.

Cow Appreciation day has been celebrated on Fridays in past years.

The company moved it to Tuesday this year because, “Tuesdays are typically slower business days than Fridays, one of the busiest days within the fast food industry,” according to Chick-fil-A.

Check out some of the costumes from this morning:

