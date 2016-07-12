Here's how to get free Chick-fil-A tomorrow

Chick-fil-A’s 12th annual Cow Appreciation Day is on Tuesday.

The chicken chain will offer a free entrée to anyone dressed in cow attire, whether it’s “head-to-hoof,” or simply sporting a cow-spotted accessory, like a purse or hat.

The promotion applies to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, lasting from store opening through 7 p.m. local time. Children in cow costumes will receive a free kid’s meal.

Last year was the first year that Chick-fil-A moved Cow Appreciation Day from Friday to Tuesday.

The company moved it to Tuesday because, “Tuesdays are typically slower business days than Fridays, one of the busiest days within the fast food industry,” according to Chick-fil-A.

Here are some of the costumes from last year:

























