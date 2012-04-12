There seems to be a lot more mobility in consumer checking accounts than there used to be: bank customers aren’t hesitating to switch to a better offer, in order to avoid noxious monthly maintenance fees ($12 or more per month at some banks), difficult hoops (you must make a direct deposit every statement period or face the monthly fee), and lackluster customer support.



One of Outlaw‘s most popular free checking account promotions this month is ING DIRECT’s Electric Orange account, which is offering a $50 sign-up bonus. Click here to see this limited time offer and take advantage of it (second banner on the page).

This online-only free checking account has no monthly fees, no balance minimums, and provides you with a complimentary MasterCard-branded debit card/ATM card. You can access your money without a fee at more than 35,000 ATMs within the Allpoint Network, and at Capital One ATMs (Capital One recently acquired ING DIRECT’s banking portfolio).

Another great feature of this free checking account is instant transfer of cash into or out of a linked Sharebuilder brokerage account. Electric Orange also offers competitive interest, as high as 0.90% APY, depending on the size of your balance.

Yet another popular option is PerkStreet‘s checking account. It offers account holders “free paper checks, free electronic money transfers” and access to more than 42,000 fee-free ATMs. Additionally, for making deposits into your online checking account, PerkStreet provides you with “free postage-paid deposit envelopes.”

One more option: Bank of America is now offering an eBanking Checking Account where the monthly fee is waived when “deposits and withdrawals are made electronically or at our ATMs” and “you choose online paperless statements through Online Banking.” Otherwise, there is an $8.95 per month fee.

See more of Outlaw‘s recommended bank deals and promotions here.

