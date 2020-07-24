Photos show #FreeBritney supporters protesting outside of an LA court during Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Supporters of Britney Spears gather outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears’ conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

#FreeBritney supporters, who believe Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship should come to an end, protested outside of a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court representative confirmed to Insider that a hearing over the controversial 12-year conservatorship was held at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday.

The movement to “free Britney” has gone viral once again on social media in recent weeks, as more celebrities have voiced concern over Spears’ conservatorship arrangement.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Armed with pink posters with phrases like “Free Britney” and “the world is rooting for you,” dozens of Britney Spears supporters protested outside of a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday during a hearing over the pop icon’s controversial 12-year conservatorship.

The #FreeBritney grassroots movement has been voicing concern over the conservatorship that gave Spears’ father, James, control over her finances in 2008, following the singer’s highly publicized breakdown.

Conservatorships are arranged for people who cannot care for themselves, and “Free Britney” supporters speculate that she is now capable of living without one.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images James Miller from Los Angeles gathers with supporters of Britney Spears outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears’ conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

#FreeBritney has gone viral again in recent weeks, as celebrities including Rose McGowan, Paris Hilton, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and others have spoken in support of the movement.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Free Britney protesters in LA.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Superior Court confirmed to Insider that there was a hearing on Wednesday for the conservatorship.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images A supporter of Britney Spears gathers with others outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears’ conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

A leaked document reported by The Blast to be the record from the hearing indicated that Britney Spears was not present on Wednesday, and court documents were not yet publicly available as of Thursday morning.

Footage from the rally outside of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse shows #FreeBritney protesters cheering “hey hey, ho ho, the conservatorship has got to go,” “Free Britney,” and other protest chants.

One woman, Elizabeth Dinon, travelled from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to show support for Spears at the rally.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As the movement has recently grown, hundreds of thousands of people have signed a White House petition calling for a congressional investigation into the conservatorship.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images A supporter of Britney Spears gathers with others outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears’ conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

There are more than 100,000 posts on Instagram with the #FreeBritney hashtag, and more than 100 million views on TikTok videos using the hashtag, as of Thursday morning.

There are even Instagram accounts dedicated to parts of the group that are outside of the US.

The next hearing for the conservatorship will be held on August 19, a court representative said.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Leanne Simmons from Los Angeles gathers with supporters of Britney Spears outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears’ conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.