‘Free Britney’ organizers and influencers took over a bar, threw a drag bunch, and blasted Britney Spears in a weekend devoted to the pop star

- Britney Spears fans joined in LA to celebrate the end of her conservatorship with a wild weekend.
- “Free Britney” festivities included a confetti cannon, a bar takeover, and a drag brunch.
- Insider followed attendees who spearheaded the movement to end Spears’ conservatorship.
A handful of supporters were screaming at the reporters. A white van had pulled up behind the stage at the “Free Britney” rally, and photographers for Reuters had gotten out.
“Get the fuck out of here,” a man wearing a white t-shirt with a picture of a grinning 16-year-old Spears on it yelled at the reporters, one of whom responded, “Nice, blame the press.”
Another “Free Britney” activist compared the throngs of reporters at the courthouse to the paparazzi who mercilessly tailed Spears in the early 2000s at the height of her fraught relationship with the press. The clash between Spears fans and photographers was indicative of their passionate advocacy for the megastar singer.
Close by the verbal spat were some of the star activists and online creators who spearheaded the “Free Britney” movement, propelling it from what skeptics called a fan conspiracy to the major media circus that preceded Spears’ release.
At 1 PM, he estimated that the crowd was three times larger than it had been at any Spears hearing before.
As a Spears fan, Sandt has stood outside every court hearing concerning her conservatorship since November 2020. As a YouTube content creator, the appearances bolstered his credibility within the “Free Britney” movement, which Sandt has bolstered with hours of YouTube documentary footage.
On his channel JakeyonceTV, where he used to extensively cover “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Sandt has 172,000 subscribers. In his videos, he takes on a friendly but urgent tone, describing the terms of Spears’ conservatorship in gritty details in front of cinematic, crisply edited footage.
When asked about his purpose for being at the rally, Sandt rattled off “Free Britney” talking points at breakneck speed. He admonished Spears’ father Jamie and his lawyer Lou Taylor, who Sandt speculated was the “mastermind” behind Britney’s conservatorship.
“We’re looking to hold [Spears and Taylor] accountable to the full extent of the law and the court of public opinion,” he said.
“I covered [the ‘Free Britney’ movement] on YouTube and created a longform timeline for people to comprehend, because at the end of the day law is not meant to be understood,” Sandt said. “We got all our most educated friends together, doctors, lawyers, everyone, and we’re all just working together to provide legitimacy to what has been labeled a conspiracy.”
On his second channel, Deep Dive — a collaboration with a YouTuber called Not Another Drama Channel — Sandt and his partner have produced more than 7 hours of “Free Britney” documentary videos.
“I have worked on this eighty hours a week for the past year,” he told Insider. “I have spent every waking moment working on Britney Spears.”
A blurry livestream popped up intermittently throughout the Klein’s “H3 After Dark” show, which more than 1.3 million people watched. Ethan attempted to coach his junior producers through the process of reporting a news segment, urging them to come onscreen whenever they saw “someone or something interesting.”
This resulted in several live interviews with “Free Britney” supporters conducted shakily by the Kleins — at one point, Ethan asked Ayad and Lopes to interrogate a reporter, who declined to answer questions.
Seconds ticked by and word spread through the crowd that Spears had been officially released from her conservatorship, which had allowed Spears’ father and a lawyer to control her finances and restrict her personal life since 2008. In court testimony in June 2021, Spears called the arrangement abusive. Weeks before, both her parents had filed to dissolve the conservatorship following widespread public backlash.
Among the crowd of Spears’ supporters — some of whom had been protesting the conservatorship since Spear’s 2009 “Circus” tour — cheers and tears broke out.
“This is the best day of my life,” one man screamed. “Stronger,” a ballad about overcoming heartbreak, roared over the speakers as the crowd sang along to Spears’ biggest hits.
“Britney loves you,” Rosengart said to massive applause.
The LA chapter representing the movement organized the first of several parties thrown in Spears’ honor at The Naughty Pig, a bar on the historic Sunset Strip.
An hour passed and Spears never showed, but the rumor’s dissolution didn’t stop the party from migrating to other locations for an all-night rager.
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” Spears wrote. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen.”
“For thirteen years, Britney Spears was begging to be let out of her conservatorship,” Sandt told Insider. “Nothing happened until public pressure and the court of public opinion started to persecute the people who were actively harming Britney.”
Leaders in the “Free Britney” movement’s LA headquarters praised the crowd at Beaches for fighting for Spears’ cause before anyone else reported on abuses in the conservatorship system.
“At the end of the day, there are multiple huge corporations that benefited from Britney losing her rights,” Sandt said. “We have to mobilize on social media because we are the media.”
Sloan has more than 540,000 subscribers, and his YouTube drama coverage ranges from former Nickelodeon child stars to YouTube family channels to celebrities like Spears. The day of the rally, Sloan told Insider that he had prepared a 20-minute YouTube video in advance to publish right as Spears’ conservatorship ended.
“They were saying they were there because of me or that they learned about the movement because of me,” he said. “I don’t want to take credit for anything because it’s a collective movement, I’ve learned from other people, and this has just been my way of contributing to the movement.”
Sloan told Insider that he makes a full-time living from YouTube, and that he can afford to spend his time traveling around the US rather than have a permanent living space. He stayed in Los Angeles for a few weeks and met up with other online creators for collaborations and photo ops.
In a video titled “Britney Spears Is Out For Revenge,” Sloan assured his audience that Spears is “out for blood.”
“She’s calling out everyone who did her dirty these past thirteen years and it’s time for them to pay up,” Sloan said. “The ‘Free Britney’ movement may be over but now it’s time for justice for Britney.”
Sloan cited an Instagram post Spears captioned “it blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me.”
Spears’ lawyer, Rosengart, also told reporters outside the courthouse on Friday, November 12 that he had issues subpoenas to Tri Star, Britney’s business management for part of her conservatorship.
“Free Britney” activist Leanne Simmons told Insider that the movement doesn’t end with Spears’ freedom.
“This is bigger than Britney. It’s not just about Britney,” she said. “It’s about disability rights and women’s rights.”