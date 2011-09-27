Real Estate Agents In Canada Have An Awesome New Tactic For Selling Houses

This Calgary house offers $1,000 of beer when you buy the home.

Photo: Realesto.com

In this struggling housing market, any perks can help sell a home. An in-ground pool, walk-in closets, and marble counter tops can help sell a home — but the newest trend is beer (via Top 10 Real Estate Deals).That $1,000 of beer will stay in the fridge if you sign on the dotted line and buy one of two Canada homes.



The homes are listed in Calgary and the Hidden Valley.

The beer is listed as a homeowners incentive, since real estate agents can’t list beer as a perk.

Robyn Moser, of Maxwell South Star Realty, helped his clients come up with the idea after seeing a similar incentive offer increase the showings of a Chicago property 300 per cent, according to The Calgary Herald.

In The Calgary Herald, Moser said, “This is less of an incentive but more of a promotion where they’re building awareness and buzz around the property for sale, not pretending in fact that somebody’s going to sign on the dotted line to get $1,000 in beer.”

DON’T MISS: Nautica Founder Sells Park Ave. Apartment At $10 Million Discount >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.