FREE BEER: Brewery Offers A Cold One To Everyone In Australia If Cricket Team Beats England

Photo: vmiramontes via Flickr

Carlton and United breweries, the official beer sponsor of the Australian national cricket team, will give all (adult) Australian citizens a free beer if Australia defeats England in The Ashes this month.Carlton and United breweries could lose up to $20 million in free beer, but Yahoo! Sports speculates that the publicity from the giveaway would more than make up for the financial hit.



England and Australia have been competing in the biennial match since 1882 and England hasn’t beaten the Aussies in Australia since 1986.

