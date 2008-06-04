Free AT&T (T) Wi-Fi Swamps Starbucks (SBUX) Servers

Starbucks (SBUX) should have figured this out years ago: There’s a lot of people who will sit in their stores and drink coffee — if they can get free (or nearly free) Internet.



The “Javamancy” blog reports that the new, free AT&T (T) wireless service is so popular that Starbucks’ servers are having a hard time keeping up with demand:

…Lots of people (myself included) are experiencing authentication failures because the login servers are unable to keep up with the traffic. The presentation of this is: invalid username and/or password.

A quick call to the Starbucks Card customer service confirmed that they’ve been fielding questions about the service outage, but according to Michael (the frazzled [rep] that answered my call), they don’t have an ETA for the outage resolution. They’re hoping for service restoration soon, but no guarantees.

