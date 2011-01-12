FREE AT LAST: Jon Stewart Rejoices Over iPhone Verizon Deal

FREEDOM.



“I will now longer have to carry a second phone!” said Jon Stewart last night after announcing the news the iPhone is now available on Verizon.

The world “no longer has to struggle with “the world’s most popular almost-phone” much like the fall of Baghdad and the end the of Second World War the “tyranny” of AT&T is over.

By the way, this was the segment Dan Frommer spotted John Oliver taping at the announcement yesterday. The Oliver segment starts around the four minute mark.

The Oliver segment starts around the four minute mark.

