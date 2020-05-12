9 free apps college students can use to find a job or an internship

Associated Press College students entering the workforce right now may face an uncertain future.

If you’re a college student or recent grad looking for tools to aid you in your job search, consider looking into new career websites and apps.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation recently commissioned a report from education innovation company Entangled Solutions that highlights several apps for getting young people hired.

These apps include Pathrise, an online program for tech job seekers that provides one-on-one mentorship, and Tallo, a social networking site where students and recent grads make a profile showcasing their work and match with recruiters.

Looking for an internship or job isn’t easy.

This is especially true in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, where a number of opportunities, mostly internships, but jobs, too, have been cancelled or postponed. If you’re a student or recent grad looking for new ways to connect with employers, consider expanding your search to new career apps and websites geared toward matching recent grads with employers.

Recently, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation commissioned a report by education innovation company Entangled Solutions on technology in education and career development. While the report listed dozens of apps transforming education, Business Insider picked several that corporate recruiters are using to connect with college students looking for internships or jobs.

“The emerging landscape of career navigation products features products with a range of different functions, from helping students learn about the career landscape and discover pathways that align with their interests, to helping them demonstrate necessary skills and land jobs,” the report reads.

Here are nine free apps students and early-career professionals can use to land a new opportunity.

Handshake

HandShake Chat with recruiters directly on Handshake.

Handshake is an app that lets students see relevant jobs based on your major, interests, and skills. You can also easily apply to jobs or chat with recruiters.

Bonsai

Bonsai Bonsai was started by tech entrepreneurs who have sold companies to Google and Facebook.

Bonsai, previously called butterflyone, connects individuals seeking career advice like students with professionals doing relevant work via 1:1 video chats.

Pathrise

Pathrise Looking for a mentor? Pathrise could help.

Pathrise is an online program for tech professionals that provides 1-on-1 mentorship and training to help users land their next job.

Parker Dewey

Parker Dewey This platform puts the spotlight on micro-internships, or short-term internships.

Parker Dewey matches students or early-career professionals with paid micro-internships, or short-term, assignment-based internships at a variety of companies. If you exceed expectations, it could lead to a full-time role with the employer.

The Whether

The Whether The Whether’s mission is to increase diversity across a range of industries.

The Whether is a mentorship network designed to help recruiters find and hire diverse college students and recent grads. Users can talk with professionals at companies they’re interested in and discover job and internship opportunities.

Skillist

skillist On this platform, it’s your hard and soft skills that matter the most.

Skillist is a job application platform that connects job seekers with employers based on the skills the job seeker has.

Tripebyte

Triplebyte Once accepted, users can apply to a number of positions from companies like Dropbox, Adobe, and Uber.

Tripebyte is a job application platform focused on software development and data science roles where users complete a quiz to get accepted.

Tallo

Tallo Students can ‘match’ with internships or jobs.

Tallo is a social networking site where students and recent grads make a profile showcasing their work and extracurricular activities to match with scholarships, college admissions professionals, internships, apprenticeships, and jobs.

KnackApp

KnackApp If you like to game, KnackApp could help you advance your career.

KnackApp is a gaming app where users play games that show their abilities in skills like creative problem solving and decision making. Depending on your scores, recruiters can reach out to you for various positions.

