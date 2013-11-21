13 Must-Have Free Shopping Apps For Black Friday

Black Friday is only a week away, so it’s time to start preparing.
For the annual shopping frenzy, you’d be wise to give yourself a leg up on the competition. To find the best bargains, the most important tool will be your smartphone.
We’ve compiled a list of Black Friday shopping apps that should be your go-tos for the post-Thanksgiving extravaganza. They’re sure to help you land deals, and some from the comfort of your own home.
The best part? They’re all free.
This app is, quite literally, made for Black Friday. BFAds helps you plan your shopping list and browse ads by store or category. It also sends you push notifications on the latest Black Friday news.
This sleek mobile app scans item barcodes to let you browse millions of product ratings and reviews from other people. You'll also be told the average price of an item, so you can tell if you're getting a good deal, and will be able to write your own reviews on the spot.
Coupon folders packed with clippings are a thing of the past. If you've got your eye on holiday deals, don't leave home without loading Coupon Sherpa's handy app to your smartphone, which lets you locate, download, and present in-store coupons to the cashier.
Another master of the Black Friday app is FatWallet. The self-described 'ultimate one-stop resource' lets you compare prices, shop, and share deals via email and text. It compares ads from more than 100 major stores and gives price and product details.
Goodzer's free app aims to be a personal shopper in your pocket. If you've got your eye on a certain product, just punch it into the app (the database contains info on more than 2 billion items), and it'll spit out a list of nearby stores that carry it. You can sort and filter the results by the store name, item price, and distance.
After hours battling mobs at the outlet mall, at some point you're probably going to need a pick-me-up. That's when you should hit up the Happy Hours app. It will use your location to generate a list of nearby locations with food and drink specials, and user ratings clue you into which ones are your best bet.
Nifti is a convenient price-tracking app that promises to save you loads of time hunting for deals. Using the app, you enter an item you want to purchase and how much you're willing to pay. If and when the item's price falls to your target, Nifti sends you a heads up. You can also check out the app's price graphs to see how prices rise and fall on a daily basis.
Another barcode and QR code scanner is the RedLaser app. With the app, you can search for products, deals, and coupons. You can also find nearby locations of stores or choose to open the app in a store to get coupons, weekly circulars, and a store map.
This ever-popular shopping app lets you load discount codes directly onto your phone and sends you alerts when you're near a location offering deals. You also get sent expiration notifications for your saved coupons, so nothing slips by when you aren't paying attention. Bonus: there's no sign up or login required.
Shopkick claims to be the most-used shopping app, with more than 6 million users. It allows users to automatically check in at retail spots to get in-store discounts. Shopkick has partnered with major retailers such as Target, Best Buy, Anthropologie, and Old Navy.
ShopSavvy's mobile shopping app lets smartphone users scan QR codes and barcodes to unlock pricing information on countless products. You can also create and share lists of your favourite products, and set price alerts to get notified about deals.
Planning to do some of your Black Friday shopping from home? Then definitely check out Slice, an app that auto-tracks shipments, price changes, and product recalls. You sign up with your email or create a Slice account. After that, you'll get push notifications when a package is shipped or delivered and if the price of an item drops after you buy it from a retailer that honours price adjustments.
