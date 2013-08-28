Free Apps Utterly Dominate Google Play's Top-Grossing List

Sticking a price tag on your Google Play app will most likely hinder your ability to monetise.

According to data from App Annie, free apps constitute an overwhelming 96% majority of Google Play’s top 100 grossing apps.

For comparison, the Apple App Store’s top-grossing list is made up of only 77% and 69% free apps on the iPhone and iPad, respectively.

In terms of pricing strategy in the Apple App Store, paid apps represent a significant enough portion of the top-grossing iOS apps that developers aren’t afraid to add a $US0.99 up-front download price to their apps.

On Google Play, paid apps stand no chance next to free apps.

This is not good news for developers on Android that have been waiting for the monetization gap between Google Play and Apple App Store to narrow.

Free apps make it difficult for developers to earn a steady income because of their reliance on in-app purchases and advertising revenue.

Already, Android users have also been notoriously cautious with app spending and app usage compared to their iOS user counterparts.

