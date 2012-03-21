Free Apps Are Killing Your Smartphone's Battery

Photo: Screenshot

According to a recent study, Android and Windows Phone batteries are draining faster than ever thanks to the use of free mobile apps, reports the BBC.Because many free apps contain a plethora of advertisements, your phone works overtime to access mobile ad networks.



For example, when you play a free version of Angry Birds, 20 per cent of the battery the app drains goes to loading ads between each stage.

As much as 45 per cent of battery power also goes into finding your geo-location so advertisements can better target your interests.

This is certainly something to consider when deciding whether to spend an extra couple of dollars for an ad-free version of the same application. Investing in paid apps may end up cheaper than buying an extra battery pack if you keep using free apps.

