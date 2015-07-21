Here's how to get free Applebee's today

Applebee’s is celebrating its 35th anniversary with “Taste the Change Day”.

The company is giving away free appetizer plates to all dine-in customers today to promote its newest menu items, according to a press release.

Customers can choose between the Sriracha Shrimp and Churro S’Mores appetizer plates.

The shrimp appetizer regularly retails for $US7.99 and the churro s’mores for $US3.99 at most restaurants.

The offer is valid at all Applebee’s, around 2000 U.S. stores.

The fast casual chain says it will distribute around 2 million free appetizers until supplies last.

