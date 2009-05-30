Free Apple Gift Card To A Lucky SAI Reader

The folks at IM/chat startup Meebo are using an old but proven marketing technique to get into our heads: Direct mail. This will be to your benefit.

We just got a box of candy from them, including that pacifier lollipop in the photo. And a $5 gift card to the Apple store, in anticipation of Meebo’s iPhone app, which will launch this summer after the iPhone 3.0 software is released.

We’ll find an environmentally friendly way to dispose of the candy, but to ethically spend the $5 Apple gift card, we’re going to let you do it. As in, we’re going to give it to one of you.

To win:

Register or log in to your Business Insider account so we know where to find you.

Comment on this post.

Be in the United States. You can’t use the gift card overseas.

We’ll use a random number generator to pick a winner. We’ll contact you by email to get your mailing address. You must comment by 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 30, to be eligible. And again, you must be in the United States.

Good luck!

