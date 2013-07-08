Apple Just Made A Bunch Of Awesome Apps Free For Today — These Are The Ones Worth Downloading

Superbrothers: Sword and Sorcery EP

If you’re looking for some new apps for your iPhone or iPad, today is your lucky day.



The Verge’s Sam Byford found that Apple has made some of the best options on the iPhone and iPad free today, seemingly in celebration of the App Store opening five years ago this week.

Here are the ones we think are worth grabbing:

Infinity Blade II: Released back in December of 2011, Infinity Blade II is still one of the prettiest games available for the iPhone and iPad. It’s an action RPG that lets you battle monsters in a medieval castle.

Over: If adding filters to your photos before uploading them to your social networks has gotten old, Over might be a fun alternative. It lets you overlay text and images on top of your photos, which sounds boring until you see all of the typographic options the app gives you.

Traktor DJ: If you have an iPad and interested in making or remixing music at all, you should give Traktor DJ a try now that it’s free. The app gives you access to your entire iTunes library and lets you remix your songs in almost any way you can think of. It even gives you recommendations of songs in your library that would fit well with the edits you’re doing if you want to mix songs together.

Superbrothers: Sword and Sorcery EP: Don’t let the simple graphics fool you. Superbrothers is one of the best indie games available on any platform. The music composed for the game alone is worth the normal price of admission. For free, it’s a steal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.