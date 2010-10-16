Free Copies Of Angry Birds For Android Are Crushing Indy App Store GetJar

The full version of Rovio’s smash hit game Angry Birds is available for free for Android phones at GetJar, an independent mobile app store.



Or, rather, it is supposed to be available there.

Unfortunately, Angry Birds is just too popular for GetJar‘s servers to handle. Users trying to get their hands on it — including us — are being redirected to an error page. Apparently some 94,000 people have already managed to download the app, however, so it can’t hurt to try.

Here’s the link.

