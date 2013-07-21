14 Ways To Enjoy New York City's Swankiest Spots For Free (Or Cheap)

New York may be one of the most expensive cities in the world, but many people don’t realise that it’s entirely possible to enjoy even the city’s swankiest spots for free or cheap.



From a subterranean food court inside the Plaza Hotel to little-known lunch deals at some of the city’s best restaurants, here are 14 ways to enjoy New York City’s fanciest venues without spending a fortune.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.