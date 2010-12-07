Free Agent Season Heats Up As Winter Meetings Begin

This weekend saw rush of big baseball maneuvers and you can expect to see even more this week at the Winter Meetings, which begin on Monday.



Owners, general managers, and player agents are descending on Orlando this morning for four days of wheeling and dealing. If you’ve got a player to shop — for trade or free agency — you’re not going to find a better market.

Among the big stories from this past weekend:

Derek Jeter returned to the Yankees for 3 years and $17M per year

Jayson Werth heads to the Washington Nationals for 7 years and $126 million. ($18M per)

Lance Berkman signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Adrian Gonzalez was traded to the Boston Red Sox for prospects. He is expected to sign a contract extension for over $160M.

And here are the players and stories to keep an eye on this week:

Will the Royals trade Zack Greinke to a contender?

Does the Gonzalez move mean there’s no more room for Adrian Beltre in Boston?

Where will the Brewers dump Prince Fielder?

Who will win the Carl Crawford Sweepstakes?

Does Texas have enough to keep Cliff Lee out of the hands of the Yankees?

