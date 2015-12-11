The Denver Broncos signed a free agent after he asked for a job on Twitter

A week ago, Shiloh Keo, a 5-foot-11 safety, was a free agent who has bounced around the NFL with stints on both the Texans and the Bengals. Today he is a member of the Denver Broncos because he’s also very good at Twitter.

Keo tweeted at Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips after the team signed another safety, Josh Bush. After Phillips responded, Keo told Phillips to “keep him in mind.”

Shortly thereafter, the Broncos announced that they’d signed Keo. Phillips and Keo’s relationship dates back to 2011, when Phillips was coaching the Texans, so their history partially explains the exchange. But mostly Keo has Twitter to thank.

Here’s the back-and-forth:

This is great stuff, and not all that different than reconnecting with an old boss on LinkedIn and parlaying it into a new job. We can all learn a thing or two from Keo’s opportunism and social media savviness.

