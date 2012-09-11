Frederick's Of Hollywood Is Making Two Big Moves To Stay Relevant

Photo: Frederick’s of Hollywood Brandzine

Frederick’s Of Hollywood is an age-old lingerie brand that has managed to stay relevant after all these years.It’s going to have to be constantly tweaking if it wants to keep up in a a rapidly changing retail world, especially since it’s so well-known for its catalogue — a retail channel that’s quickly becoming obsolete.



Now, the company is revamping its catalogue and moving up to luxury with a new brand called Harriett, reports Karyn Monget at Women’s Wear Daily.

From WWD:

“The catalogue, which McCourt calls a “brandzine” because of the mailer’s magazine-like look, will feature modern, updated images aimed at younger, contemporary consumers as well as “VIP” customers. It will debut this week and will be part of 5.5 million catalogues mailed four times a year.”

The changes are supposed to make the brand feel more “contemporary, aspirational, elegant and engaging,” according to CMO Tracy McCourt.

Meanwhile, the Harriett brand is meant to grab a piece of the “accessible luxury” segment and to appeal to a wider base of consumers.

Frederick’s has been trying to become more mainstream lately, trying to escape a longtime stigma of sleaziness as it faces mounting competition from lingerie powerhouse Victoria’s Secret.

It’s certainly continuing in the right direction, but it’s a tall order to make people forget something that has built up for more than a half century.

What’s your perception of Frederick’s? Let us know in the comments.

