CI Capital Founder Drops $22.5 Million On Heiress Huguette Clark's Fifth Ave Apartment

Frederick Iseman, the founder of private equity firm CI Capital Partners, is the official buyer of one of late heiress Huguette Clark’s apartments at 907 Fifth Avenue, according to The New York Observer.



The building’s board has reportedly accepted Iseman’s $22.5 million bid for Central Park-facing 8W. It was one of three apartments in the building that belonged to Clark, a reclusive millionaire who died at the age of 104 in 2011.

The sale includes a portion of apartment 8E, which also belonged to Clark.

The board was rumoured to have rejected Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani’s bid to buy both eighth-floor apartments earlier this year, but Iseman clearly impressed them.

Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein bought the third Clark apartment, on the 12th floor, in May. It had been asking $24 million.

Here’s the spread at 8W:

Photo: Brown Harris Stevens

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.