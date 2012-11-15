'Shirtless' FBI Agent In Petraeus Scandal Identified

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The identity of one of the key actors in the ongoing Petraeus scandal has been revealed by Michael Schmidt of The New York Times.The man is Frederick Humphries, a 47-year-old agent who initially took the complaint from Jill Kelley about alleged threatening emails she was receiving. Humphries and Kelley were friends prior to the investigation.



These emails subsequently resulted in an investigation that uncovered an affair between C.I.A. director David Petraeus and his biographer Laura Broadwell, and led to the resignation of Petraeus from the CIA.

The FBI agent involved in the case was alleged to have been taken off the case after sending “shirtless” photos of himself to Kelley. Berger’s lawyer, speaking to The NYT, denied the photo was sexual in nature:

“That picture was sent years before Ms. Kelley contacted him about this, and it was sent as part of a larger context of what I would call social relations in which the families would exchange numerous photos of each other.”

Humphries is also alleged to have contacted House Majority Leader Eric Cantor after he felt the investigation was being stalled for political reasons. His lawyer declined to comment on this to The NYT.

Apparently a well-respected counter-terrorism agent, Humphries had made some headlines in the late 1990s. This Seattle Times story shows how his French-language skills helped stop a terrorism attack, and features a couple of pictures:

