Freddie Prinze Jr. explains why he doesn’t have ‘any interest’ in acting with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar again: ‘It wouldn’t be very exciting for us’

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. said he and his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar aren’t interested in acting together.

Prinze Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter that it “wouldn’t be exciting” for the pair, married in 2002.

Prinze Jr. and Gellar recently appeared together in a commercial for Cascade dishwashing detergent.

Freddie Prinze Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, have no interest in acting together again, particularly on a romantic comedy, because it “wouldn’t be very exciting.”

The pair, who were married in September 2002, met on the set of the 1997 slasher “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Later, they starred opposite each other as Fred and Daphne in the 2002 live-action “Scooby-Doo” adaptation directed by James Gunn, returning for its sequel “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed,” directed by Raja Gosnell, in 2004.

These days, Prinze told The Hollywood Reporter, the pair don’t have “any interest” in acting together in any future projects.

“The odds are the movie we would do together would be a romantic comedy and it wouldn’t be very exciting for us to pretend to struggle to be together for 96 minutes when we go home together every night,” Prinze told The Hollywood Reporter.

Prinze is set to return to the big screen opposite Aimee Garcia in a still-untitled holiday rom-com at Netflix directed by Gabriela Tagliavini, Deadline reported in November. Over the past decade, he’s done voice-acting work in various “Star Wars” shows and films, and recently starred in the since-canceled “Punky Brewster” reboot on Peacock alongside Soleil Moon Frye.

Prinze and Gellar most recently appeared together in a 2020 commercial for dishwasher detergent brand Cascade, making cheeky references to “doing it” – “it” being running the dishwasher — “every night.” And that’ll probably be the extent of their on-screen collaborations.

Prinze said there have been “plenty of opportunities” for him and Gellar to appear together on screen in the years since “Scooby-Doo 2,” but they’re only interested in silly or small projects, like the Cascade commercial.

“We’re not looking to be the next Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, that wouldn’t be exciting for us,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.