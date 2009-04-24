Freddie Mac Says It Told CFO To Take A Break From Work

Someone at Freddie Mac (FRE) obviously had the sense that something wasn’t right before David Kellermann was found dead from suicide.



WSJ: A human-resources executive at Freddie Mac advised David B. Kellermann, the mortgage giant’s acting chief financial officer, to take time off from work earlier this week, shortly before he was found dead in his basement in an apparent suicide, according to people familiar with the situation.

These people say that Freddie’s human-resources chief, Paul George, expressed concern at a meeting Tuesday with Mr. Kellermann that he was spending too much time at work and needed a break.

In addition to the human tragedy here, it’s obviously sensitive from an operations standpoint at Freddie, which doesn’t need further suspicion as to the honesty of its books.

