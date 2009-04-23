Freddie Mac Knows "No Connection" Between CFO Suicide And SEC Investigation

There were reports this morning that the suicide of Freddie Mac (FRE) CFO David Kellerman may have been connected to an SEC investigation into the mortgage giant.



But Freddie Mac says it knows of no connection between the death and any investigation, according to WSJ.

Now it’s not clear what that means. There may be an investigation involving the firm and Kelleher — all Freddie is saying is that it doesn’t know of a connection between that and the suicide.

But then, how could it know decisively either way?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.