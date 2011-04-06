Freddie Mac Is The Least Reputable Company In The Nation

Forbes, with the help of consulting firm Reputation Institute, just released its list of least and most reputable companies.



Yesterday, we told you Amazon ousted last year’s winner, Johnson & Johnson, from the top position.

But the biggest loser was Freddie Mac, which Forbes deemed the least reputable company.

It’s in good company alongside other finance firms. AIG, Fannie Mae, Goldman Sachs, and engineering company Halliburton rounded out the bottom five respectively.

