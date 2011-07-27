Freddie Mac General Counsel Leaves To Join SNR Denton

Robert Bostrom, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Freddie Mac, is leaving the mortgage giant to join the global financial institutions and funds sector of law firm SNR Denton.



Bostrom will become a partner and co-head of the firm. He joined Freddie Mac in 2006 and directed its legal strategy through the financial crisis and recovery. Additionally, he counseled Freddie Mac’s board of directors and senior management; and he played an integral role in revamping the mortgage lenders’ corporate governance structure.

Reportedly, John Dye, principal deputy general counsel, is set to serve as Freddie Mac’s interim general counsel while the company executes a search to fill the position.

Bostrom joined Freddie Mac from Winston & Strawn, where he was managing partner of the law firm’s New York office, a member of the company’s executive committee and head of its financial institutions practice. Previously, Bostrom served as executive vice president for legal, compliance and regulatory affairs at National Westminster Bancorp, where he oversaw and managed one of the 25 largest banks in the US.

The veteran general counsel’s decision to jump ship comes as SNR Denton is expanding its capital markets, financial services and regulatory practices. ‘Bob is among an elite group of general counsel who have played a pivotal role in navigating a gauntlet of investigations, enforcement actions and litigation during the financial crisis,’ says Elliott Portnoy, global chief executive of SNR Denton. ‘Our clients worldwide will benefit immediately from his crisis and risk management experience and corporate governance talents.’

[Article by Aarti Maharaj, Corporate Secretary]

