Freddie Mac (FRE) To New Yorkers: Not Buying Any Of Your Mortgage Junk

As if New Yorkers needed any more reason to be appalled by Freddie Mac (FRE), the company has announced that it won’t be buying any more subprime mortgages in New York with notes dated on or after September 1st. The decision follows the passage of a law in the state aimed at penalising predatory lenders, which Freddie feels would expose the company to too much risk.

This policy, along with others at Freddie designed to reign in risk, may have several unpleasant consequences. By refusing to buy any more of the loans, Freddie effectively freezes the market and raises borrowing costs. This could, in turn, trigger a devaluation of the loans Freddie already holds. WSJ:

Freddie first announced last week that it planned to slow growth in its portfolio of mortgage-related securities after reporting a second-quarter loss on $2.5 billion in credit-loss provisions and $1 billion in securities write-downs.

In scaling back purchases of home mortgages, Freddie Mac – the second-largest buyer of mortgages in the U.S., following Fannie – will likely bring about higher borrowing costs for homeowners. It may also hobble the already weak market for home loans – and that weakness could feed back to hurt Freddie as well.

That’s because its declining participation in buying home loans may trigger a loss of confidence among investors, leading to a broader sell-off of mortgage investments, freezing up the market. A fire sale of these securities wouldn’t only hurt valuations of Freddie’s existing portfolio, but also would perhaps force the company to squirrel away precious capital to provide for additional losses stemming from deteriorating credit conditions.

