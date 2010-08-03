Freddie Mac Denies It's In The Zero-Down-Payment Business -- We Disagree

Earlier today we highlighted, with some shock, that Freddie Mac, on its website was still promoting zero-down-payment mortgages, despite the events of the past few years.



Here’s what Freddie posted:

For many individuals, now is a great time to buy a home: mortgage rates are low and house prices are lower than they’ve been in years. But gathering enough funds for the down payment, fees, and closing costs is a challenge for some families. That isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker, however, because if you’ve done your homework, and are financially ready to be a homeowner, you may be eligible for down payment assistance.

So to us that sounds like advocating zero-down payment mortgages.

But a spokesman for the company disagreed with our characterization.

Here’s what Freddie’s Brad German told us:

Freddie Mac is not in the zero-down payment mortgage business. All of our mortgage programs require a downpayment. Today’s borrowers should expect to bring at least 5% of the purchase price from their own wallets. They can also use legitimate downpayment assistance programs to help them buy a house. But borrowers also should expect to document a stable income and good credit history. The new rules of the mortgage road start with documentation. Want more? Check out www..freddiemac.com/buying.

So, two things. Freddie insists on documentation, which is great. We never suggested that they were doing no-doc loans. That’s good.

But we disagree that a downpayment made via downpayment assistance is fundamentally any different than a zero-down payment loan, especially when it’s one branch of the government (HUD), supplying the cash to an organisation that’s an appendage of the federal government (Freddie).

In both cases, the homeowner has no skin in the game, or need to prove they actually have any cash (yes, documentation is good, but it can also be falsified.

The bottom line is that the organisation is still actively promoting the idea that you can get into a home without having to put cash upfront. That ought to change.

