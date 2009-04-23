Freddie Mac CFO Suicide Delays Bond Sale

The tragic suicide of Freddie Mac CFO David Kellermann did have some financial market reverberations.



Across The Curve says the mortgage giant was forced to postpone bond sale, at least for one day. The reason: traders want some added assurance that the suicide wasn’t directly due to fraud or cooked books. This is why the company came out mid-day and made a statement that they knew of no connection between the suicide and any SEC investigation.

The sale is expected to go off tomorrow.

