Freddie Mac CFO Desperately Trying To Sell Own House

Freddie Mac’s CFO has put his vacation house on the market for $5 million, probably figuring he might need that cash. No word on whether the $230,000 boat on the property named “A Better Decision” is included.



New York Post: Freddie Mac CFO Anthony Piszel is now trying to unload his own real estate, provided someone can get a mortgage to buy it.

Piszel, 51, whose job is hanging by a thread at the beleaguered finance company, listed his stately vacation playground on Maryland’s Eastern Shore two weeks ago for $5 million – presumably since learning the fate of the company.

The custom-renovated, three-story Georgian-style mansion, known as “Rigby’s Lott,” is on 4.5 gated waterfront acres. It features six bedrooms, six baths, formal dining and living rooms, a cherry-paneled den, game/media room and gourmet kitchen.

Piszel bought the Easton, Md., spread – which includes a new pool, hot tub, a guest house, a horse stable and riding ring – only 18 months ago.

Some of the fancy toys on the property include a $230,000 38-foot Fountain Sportfish Cruiser, ironically named “A Better Decision,” powered by three fuel-sucking outboard engines, two high-end Jet Skis, a house Jeep and a few horses.

See Also: Fannie, Freddie Bailout Plan Brilliant: Kudos To Paulson

Outrageous Severance Deals For Fannie/Freddie CEOs–Paid For By You

Small Justice: Ousted Fannie, Freddie CEOs Won’t Get Jack

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.